Buffalo Bills fans hit the stores to stock up on team gear ahead of season opener

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Buffalo Bills prepare to hit the field this weekend, Bills fans are hitting the stores to make sure they’re ready too.

No one’s as excited for the season like Bills fans, and local businesses say their sales prove it.

Officials sat the Bills Store at Highmark Stadium say they’ve been busy the last three months, been this week, they’re even busier.

“We always have a lot of action, a lot going on ramping up into the season, but I think this year there’s just higher expectations and fans are there and they’re ready to go,” said Jason Klein, who’s the retail manager at Highmark Stadium. “It’s been busy almost every single day. The parking lot is full, we’ve got traffic all day long. I mean there’s a line to get in as soon as we open and we’re here till close and there’s still traffic throughout the day so it’s great.”

In less than a week the Bills kick off their regular season and fans are picking up the latest team gear to show their support.

“We’re looking for a jersey but then nothing fit me so I just got other things like a picture and socks,” said Alexander Sour who was shopping at the Bills Store with his parents.

“I need new stuff for my car, new hats and prepping for the season,” said Bills fan Catherine Cole. “I love our team this year. Josh Allen and Diggs they have such a great dynamic together. Super excited and super excited to see fans back in the stands.”

The BFLO Store is also seeing a boost in sales from all the Bills excitement.

“It’s a different year. There’s never been quite this amount of hype, everyone is always excited about the Bills but even from last year we weren’t seeing quite the traffic as this year,” said owner and founder Nathan Mroz.

“We have our tie dye Bills collection that’s been the biggest seller right now and again with all the hats as well,” Mroz said when asked what the popular items at his store are. “I think people like things that are trending but when you put Bills on it its like ok Bills and tie dye? I’m all for it.”