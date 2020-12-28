Buffalo Bills fans make use of the snowfall to display their support for the team

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills fans always find creative ways to cheer on their favorite team. This week it involves snow and for one local company it’s with a new slogan.

“I think the Bills success is something that we’ve all been waiting for for a long time. Many of us have been following the Bills our whole lives and so to see a team like this, in these circumstances is not only bizarre but it’s fun,” said Zoom Buffalo owner Rory Allen.

Allen is no stranger to creating signs, posters and shirts for Bills Mafia. A few months ago his company created the Allen/Diggs political yard sign. This month, they have a new idea.

“We switched over to the law firm of Allen, Diggs and Beasley,” Allen said. “Our saying is if you want to win easily call Allen , Diggs and Beasley.”

This isn’t the only way fans are cheering on the team. Families all throughout Western New York are showing their support for the Bills by decking out their front yards.

“We’ve been Bills fans for many many years and we were kind of, with it being in the winter time, we thought that we would let everybody know that we’re here, we’re ready, with the snow and we’re going to beat them in the cold,” said Bills fan Toni McConnaughey.

She has one of Zoom Buffalo’s signs already, and after this weekends snowfall she took the fan mania to the next level.

“We got the kids all into it, got them out here and built a snowman and made up a sign,” she said. “We’re hoping our sign is going to influence everybody to know that we’ll get a good playoff game in the snow.”

“I mean if you combine the pandemic with everybody being home-bound, as well as the Bills being as good as they are, it’s like the perfect recipe for Bills fans who would do anything to be at a game but if they can’t be they’ll do whatever they can to show their support,” Rory said.