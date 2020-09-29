Buffalo Bills: Fans not able to attend home games for the foreseeable future

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer celebrates with fans after intercepting a pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills organization released a statement on Twitter Tuesday saying they won’t be allowing fans back into Bills Stadium anytime soon.

Last month, the Bills announced there wouldn’t be fans at the first two home games of the season based on guidance from the department of health.

We’re still working hard to be ready when we can welcome the best fans in the world back to @BillsStadium.



Hope to see you soon, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/2gBWTRstZl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 29, 2020

The statement said they are still working hard to ensure they are ready to provide a safe environment should protocols change.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.