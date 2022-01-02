Buffalo Bills fans reflect on 2021 and have high hopes for the team in the new year

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been a roller coater season for the Buffalo Bills, and after getting to the AFC Championship game last season, there are high hopes for the Bills for what’s to come.

“New Year’s resolution is a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl! Right? Let’s go Bills!” Bills fan Jake Cook said.

The Buffalo Bills have had their ups and downs this season, but looking back on the last year, a lot was accomplished.

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East Division Title and made it to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Getting into the AFC Championship. We didn’t win that game, but we’re starting to get back on the right track,” Cook said.

“We’re a super bowl team, you know that, everyone in Buffalo knows that, everyone across the country knows that.”



Bills fans are setting the bar high in the New Year. They say 2021 was a good year for the team but want 2022 to be even better.



Tune in at 6 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/88mvkV8Tpq — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 2, 2022

2021 was when fans could be back in the stands at Highmark Stadium to cheer the team on in-person.

“That we can go to the game, because you couldn’t last year, and that we have Josh Allen,” said Buffalo Bills fan Mary Gaca after being asked what her favorite memory of the team was in 2021.

Over the last year fans appreciation and love for members of the Bills, including Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, continued to grow.

“Oh, I think Josh Allen when he was playing in the semifinals I think it was, he just did an amazing job. He’s such a talent,’ said Bills fan Carolyn Mirando said.

“Probably Stefon Diggs coming in the first year, the impact he had, definitely,” said Bills fan Matthew Graney. Graney’s daughter Michele added, “just watching Allen Diggs bond just form and grow was a really exciting experience in the last year.”