Buffalo Bills fans thrilled the team clinched the AFC East Division title for the second year in a row

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – With another AFC East division crown under their belts, the Buffalo Bills are set to play at home for their playoff game next weekend and Bills fans are thrilled.

“It feels great. I’ve had season tickets since 2003. Where else would you rather be? Fight here. Right now two years in a row,” said Bills fan Josh Tedone, who already has plans to attend next weekend’s home playoff game.

“Yes can’t wait. Can’t wait for the game next weekend. Hopefully go to the Super Bowl. We’re ready. Let’s go, playoffs here we come!” said Kelsey and Janeen Duffy.

The @BuffaloBills did it! AFC East Champs for the second year in a row and fans couldn’t be more excited. They’re getting ready for that home playoff game. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/SUrJfxdjIt — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 10, 2022

Bills Mafia never doubted that their team would pull through for a win to clinch the AFC East division title.

“We are lit up. We are so ready for us to take this W,” said Bills fan Michael Carver. “This team has just trained really hard and we’ve seen the work that they’ve put in and we appreciate it as fans because we’ve always road for them no matter what but it’s just even better because athletically we’re really performing now so it’s really really important for us as fans.”

“We absolutely want to take the Jets down,” said Leslie Murphy, another member of Bills Mafia. “We’re going to.”

The folks who run Prohibition 2020, located down the street from Highmark Stadium, were also crossing their fingers for a home playoff game. They say not only because it’ll help business, but because last year during the playoffs they weren’t able to seat fans inside the restaurant.

“We had just this outside patio that we had enclosed and heated and it only fit 28 people so that was all we had for last years home playoff game,” said general manager Bernadette Singer. “Definitely super excited.”