Buffalo Bills players, staff helping tackle issue of internet access for kids in Buffalo School District

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills players are donating their own money to make sure students in Buffalo have internet access.

Leaders with the Buffalo Public Schools say that more than 4,500 students live in homes without internet access, putting them at a major disadvantage when it comes to remote learning.

The district says solving this problem could cost about $1 million.

Donations coming in from Bills players, staff, and the Pegulas will help offset that hefty cost.

Bills players and staff will make donations from their week one paycheck, and the Pegulas will make a matching donation.

Getting internet access for all Buffalo students isn’t the only issue the team is assisting in: Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes says he and his teammates have started conversations with city leadership on changing the police force’s “use of force” policies.