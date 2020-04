(WIVB) – This April, the Buffalo Bisons are giving fans a chance to celebrate “opening day” at home.

Starting at 1 p.m. on April 17, the Bisons will hold a special virtual celebration, including a stream of last year’s home opener against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, messages from players, and more.

‘Opening Day at Home’ can be found at Bisons.com and the Buffalo Bisons Facebook page.

The 2020 season at Sahlen field has been delayed.

