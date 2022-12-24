BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions continue to affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area.

The following snow totals are from Saturday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or tap here.

Erie County

Buffalo Airport – 34.6 inches as of 9 p.m.

– 34.6 inches as of 9 p.m. Kenmore – 20 inches as of 7:45 p.m.

– 20 inches as of 7:45 p.m. Harris Hill – 19 inches as of 2 p.m.

– 19 inches as of 2 p.m. Williamsville – 18 inches as of 7:20 a.m.

– 18 inches as of 7:20 a.m. East Amherst – 17 inches as of 9:15 a.m.

– 17 inches as of 9:15 a.m. Amherst – 14.7 inches as of 8 a.m.

– 14.7 inches as of 8 a.m. Tonawanda – 12 inches as of 9 a.m.

– 12 inches as of 9 a.m. Lancaster – 11.5 inches as of 6:50 a.m.

– 11.5 inches as of 6:50 a.m. Hamburg – 9.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

– 9.5 inches as of 9 a.m. Elma – 7.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

Niagara County

North Tonawanda – 14.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 14.5 inches as of 7 a.m. Lockport – 12 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 12 inches as of 7 a.m. Pendleton – 7.6 inches as of 9 a.m.

Chautauqua County

Mayville – 5 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 5 inches as of 7 a.m. Gerry – 2.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Cattaraugus County

Ischua – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Cattaraugus – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

– 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Little Valley – 2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Orleans County

Albion – 12 inches as of 11 a.m.

– 12 inches as of 11 a.m. Medina – 6.8 inches as of 8 a.m.

Genesee County

Batavia – 5.5 inches as of 8 a.m.