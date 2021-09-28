Buffalo Blueway site at Ohio Street is now open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After decades of planning and months of construction, the fishing access site on Ohio Street is finished,

New York State and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper are celebrating the grand opening of this renovation.

Empire State Development funded the program to improve access points along the city’s waterways.

“We want to be able to encourage folks to access this water and access their waterfront safely and for various reasons,” said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. “It’s not just about putting a kayak in water and paddling – it’s about coming down and maybe fishing or walking along its shores or coming by to visit and seeing the big ships go by, the Great Lakers that come in.”

The price tag on the project was $2 million.