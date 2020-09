BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Proponents of President Trump came out Saturday, to show their support for his re-election bid. Multiple rallies were held along the waterfront.



Boaters started at the Erie Basin Marina, and sailed up the Buffalo River, with Trump campaign flags flying.

In addition to Saturday’s boat parade, a group of bikers supporting the president started at Gatwick Park, before moving on the 190 to the Erie Basin Marina.