Buffalo businessman offers Blue Jays a place to stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- One of Buffalo’s most prominent developers is offering the Toronto Blue Jays a place to stay right next to Sahlen Field.



Douglas Jemal, owner of Seneca One Tower, confirms he has offered Blue Jays personnel the use of apartment units in the downtown building as the team plays games at Sahlen Field.



He called yesterday’s announcement “very exciting for Buffalo”. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) July 25, 2020

No word yet if the team’s accepted his offer.