Buffalo businessman offers Blue Jays a place to stay

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- One of Buffalo’s most prominent developers is offering the Toronto Blue Jays a place to stay right next to Sahlen Field.

Douglas Jemal offered apartments in Seneca One Tower to the team’s personnel.

Jemal says the Jay’s playing in the Queen City is “very exciting for Buffalo.”
No word yet if the team’s accepted his offer.

