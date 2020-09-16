Buffalo church that serves as Code Blue shelter unveils renovated kitchen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A newly renovated kitchen will serve more people on Buffalo’s Lower West Side who otherwise may not be able to have a good meal.

Holy Cross Church on Maryland Street held a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony Wednesday for its new kitchen.

Parishioners sometimes use the kitchen to make hot meals for people staying there when it’s used as a Code Blue shelter.

A grant helped to pay for the work on the kitchen, which brought it up to today’s health codes.

Holy Cross Church also works in partnership with Roswell Park to help people in the neighborhood.