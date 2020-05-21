Buffalo City Hall to remain closed at this time in Phase One

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says at this time, Buffalo City Hall will remain closed to the general public in Phase One.

Businesses eligible for gradual reopening during this phase that need assistance or documentation from the city must call or email their offices, according to Mayor Brown.

The City’s Office of Permits and Inspection Services is assisting companies with specific permits and licensing. Mayor Brown says for For licenses, call 851-6583 or 851-4951. For permits, call 851-4935 or 851-5033.

He’s also encouraging residents to help local vets this Memorial Day weekend by supporting the Buffalo Blues for Veterans livestream concert series on Sunday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Brown says the show has raised nearly $5,000 for local veterans since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mayor Brown is also asking city residents to give blood. ConnectLife says the need for blood is constant, so Brown wants healthy, COVID symptom-free residents to consider donating.

He says this will help maintain an adequate blood supply.

As of Thursday, Buffalo’s 2020 Census response rate stands at 47.6%, more than 12% below the national rate, Mayor Brown says.

The mayor continues to urge residents to participate in the census to help secure federal aid.

“The COVID-19 situation will deeply impact the Western New York economy. Every cent of federal aid we can get for the recovery phase of this emergency will count,” Mayor Brown said. “By participating in the 2020 Census, residents can take an active role in ensuring the City will receive hundreds of millions of federal dollars to continue infrastructure improvements, power quality educational programming and support other important initiatives that members of our community count on. For less than 10 minutes, residents can have a major impact on our community and prove that we take care of one another in the City of Good Neighbors.”

As part of his briefing, Mayor Brown also announced that on Friday, the Belle Center is giving away free bags of groceries to families in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 104 Maryland Street.

