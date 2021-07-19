Buffalo City Hall to reopen for walk-ins on July 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time since mid-March 2020, Buffalo City Hall will be open to the public on a walk-in basis starting next Monday (July 26). Limited in-person services have been available at City Hall since July 6, 2020.

That includes City Hall’s lobby and the inside of the observation deck. The outer walkway of the observation deck is closed for repairs from damage it sustained during a storm.

Masks will still be required for those who are unvaccinated, but no proof of vaccination will be required, a statement from the mayor’s office said Monday.

Masks are also recommended for fully vaccinated visitors, but won’t be required.

Here’s a list of city departments that will be open for walk-ins starting July 26:

Treasury

• Tax and Assessment

• User Fee

• Parking Violations

• Permit and Inspection Services

• Public Works

• Real Estate

• Planning

• Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency

• Civil Service

• Corporation Counsel

• City Clerk

Buffalo City Hall hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.