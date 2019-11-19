Buffalo City Mission and Chick-Fil-A serve up warm meals for the homeless

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the season of giving and the Buffalo City Mission is wasting no time helping the community. More than 100 people were served hot thanksgiving meals Tuesday morning, during the Mission’s Thanksgiving Community Meal for the homeless.

The organization had a lot of help from Chick-Fil-A, which provided the food and several of the volunteers. The volunteers are from Western New York’s first Chick-Fil-A, that opened on Walden Ave in Cheektowaga last year.

This annual tradition provides a type of festive holiday gathering where staff, volunteers and people in the homeless community can come together and celebrate thanksgiving.

Hot turkey, mashed potatoes and a slice of pie were included in the meal.

Besides Chick-Fil-A volunteers, there were a few people who traveled more than 3 hours to make it to the City Mission to help out.

“Why should people give back? Well especially this time of year, Thanksgiving right? We have so much and I think we lose track of just how much we have,” volunteer Steve Benna said. “We have a lot to be thankful for and so what a better time then the season of thanksgiving to show your thankfulness, right? So that’s why this time of year.”

The Chick-Fil-A on Walden also provided $1,200 to sponsor the Thanksgiving Community Meal. This is part of the Buffalo City Mission’s month long community engagement during the holidays.

Next up for the organization will be its annual Turkey Drive to collect 2,000 turkey’s. Those donated turkeys will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.