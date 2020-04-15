Buffalo City School parents and students adjust to new normal of learning at home and district rolls out laptops for students

Parents in the Buffalo City School district are taking it one day at a time when it comes to making sure their students stay on top of their school work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have to be able to multitask very well, stay disciplined, and also some of the stuff is new to us, so we have to learn how to teach the kids as well,” said Latrice Martin, mother of three.

Tamiko Beckham, a grandmother of four. She’s been helping out with making sure her grandkids get their school work done.

“They might get a little stressed out because there’s so much to do, because at first they be doing like book reports, but they have to have it done,” said Tamiko Beckham. “He’s sleeping right now, but when we get home, it’s back to business. Because you know, school, that’s their job.”

The district has discontinued in-school classes until April 29th and until then, they’ve provided academic packets for students.

The district has also started rolling out laptops to students in grades 3 through 8 this week. The district will mail a letter to parents letting them know where and when to pickup their laptop. The laptops are to be used for remote learning.

For more information parents can call district help line 816-7100.