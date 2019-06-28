Buffalo Coast Guard Sector names new Captain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Captain Lexia Littlejohn officially took over as the Coast Guard’s Buffalo Sector commander today making her the first black female to hold the position.

A change-of-command ceremony today welcomed her into the position. Littlejohn will take over for captain Joseph Dufresne.

She’s been in the service for more than 20 years. Littlejohn served as deputy commander at Coast Guard Sector Key West for about two years. She says she excited to be in Buffalo and work with a great team.

“It feels amazing. I just really thank the coast guard for the opportunity and I’ve been blessed with a crew and international and domestic partners to work with so I’m looking forward to the tour,” Littlejohn said.

Captain Littlejohn says her main priorities are keeping the eastern great lakes safe and the maritime environment free of pollution.