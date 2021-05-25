Buffalo Common Council again votes to end school speed zone camera program, Mayor Byron Brown has ten day to veto or approve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Common Council has voted to end the school speed zone camera program.

The issue now goes before Mayor Byron Brown’s office for passage. He has ten days to approve or veto the amendment.

If the amendment is approved, the school speed zone cameras would be removed by Sept. 1.

“Our goal has been to eliminate the school zone cameras along with the 50 dollar fines that have affected so many people over the past few months,” said University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

The Common Council also voted in April to do away with the program, but the amendment was resubmitted to eliminate any potential issues around a request for immediate passage.