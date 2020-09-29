Buffalo Common Council Passes Cariol’s Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s Common Council approved the passage of Cariol’s Law Tuesday.

The law is named after former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne who was fired 12 years ago after intervening in another officer’s chokehold.



This law will protect police officers who step-in to prevent other officers from using excessive force.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen says Cariol’s Law is sending a message that Buffalo is leading the way in changing police conduct.



“We’ll be a trendsetter, not for fashion, not for finance, but for reform.”



The law is now sitting on the mayor’s desk. Councilman Chris Scanlon was the only member of the council to vote against it.