Buffalo Common Council is asking for public input on how to spend $330 million in federal funding from American Rescue Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Common Council is calling for more public input on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief.

It says the city should not spend funds from the American Rescue Plan without having input from the public and the council.

The council is also calling for a special hearing about this gain of over $330 million.

You can share your opinion about how this money should be spent.

The city is hosting a community survey on its website through July 30. You can find it here.

