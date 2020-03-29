1  of  2
Coronavirus
Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen announces he has COVID-19

Rev. Darius Pridgen_408833

(WIVB) – Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen has announced that he has contracted COVID-19.

Pridgen said in a Facebook post Sunday that “silence is a killer”, so he decided to be open about his diagnosis.

Watch Pridgen’s message here:

