Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen announces he has COVID-19

(WIVB) – Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen has announced that he has contracted COVID-19.
Pridgen said in a Facebook post Sunday that “silence is a killer”, so he decided to be open about his diagnosis.
Watch Pridgen’s message here:
