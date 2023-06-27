BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zeneta Everhart declared victory in the Masten District primary for the Buffalo Common Council and three incumbents won their races in democratic primaries on Tuesday night.

You can see the full results below.

Masten District

100% of vote in

Zeneta Everhart: 66.68%

India Walton: 32.40%

Write-in: 0.92%

Ellicott District

90+% of vote in as of 11:05 p.m.

Leah Halton-Pope: 49.20%

Cedric Holloway: 26.15%

Matt Dearing: 15.23%

Emin Eddie Egriu: 8.39%

Write-in: 1.04%

Lovejoy District

100% of vote in

Bryan Bollman (incumbent): 69.38%

Mohammad Uddin: 30.34%

Write-in: 0.28%

“I’m happy to announce my victory as the democratic nominee again as Council Member for the Lovejoy District. Voters sent a clear message that fear, division, and lies won’t prevail in our community. I’m proud to represent a District I’ve called home my whole life. I look forward to getting to work and advocating for a safer, equitable, and business friendly Lovejoy District. The future is bright for my district and I am happy voters chose progress tonight,” Bollman said in a statement Tuesday night.

North District

100% of vote in

Joseph Golombek, Jr. (incumbent): 70.51%

Eve Shippens: 29.35%

Write-in: 0.13%

University District

100% of vote in

Rasheed Wyatt (incumbent): 65.48%

Kathryn Franco: 34.30%

Write-in: 0.22%

