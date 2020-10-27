Buffalo Common Council supports hosting Toronto Raptors games in Queen City if Canada’s borders stay closed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Could the Toronto Raptors play in Buffalo during the upcoming NBA season?

Buffalo’s Common Council approved a resolution on Monday to back State Sen. Tim Kennedy’s call to host Raptors games in the Queen City if Canada’s border remains closed.

“I think it’s good to show that in addition to the senator, that the city would also be supportive of this effort,” councilman Joel Feroleto said.

City lawmakers also agree with Sen. Kennedy that this would be an opportunity for sports fans to have a look at what Buffalo is all about- like this summer’s Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field.