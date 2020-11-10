Buffalo Common Council votes to change name of Columbus Park back to original name, Prospect Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Common Council has unanimously voted to revert Columbus Park to its original name, Prospect Park.

The resolution now goes before Mayor Byron Brown, and if it’s not signed in ten days, it goes into effect.

According to the resolution, the park is one of the oldest in Buffalo. In 1969, a statue of Christopher Columbus was moved there, and the park was renamed Columbus Park in 1973.

The Christopher Columbus statue was removed in July.

Hundreds of people signed a petition earlier this year to change the name of the park.