Buffalo Community Fridge project helps address food insecurity in the city of Buffalo

You should think twice before you toss out fruits and vegetables, that’s because you can bring them to the Buffalo Community Fridge instead of throwing them in the trash.

“This is a free fridge, filled with free food on the streets of East Ferry and Welker. It’s open 24/7 . It’s for the community, by the community. So anyone can drop off food and anyone can take food at any time,” said Jessie Reardon founder of Buffalo Community Fridge. “It’s an initiative to build stronger community bonds, eliminate food waste and address food insecurity in our area.”

The Buffalo Community Fridge project that began late last year.

“It’s amazing. Seeing people come and take food is great, but also seeing people drop off food,” said Reardon. “Some people don’t have much but they still want to drop off, which is amazing. It just shows how much our community wants to help out.”

There’s two other locations one on Herkimer Street on the westside and the other is in front of the Buffalo Collegiate Charter School on 45 Jewett Avenue near the Tri-Main Building.

Reardon is asking folks to help with the community fridge and donate both fresh, canned food items and toiletries. They will also be hosting a Memorial Day giveaway event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.

To start a community fridge in your neighborhood the Buffalo Community Fridge will help you do that, visit https://www.facebook.com/buffalocommunityfridge/