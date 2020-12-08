Buffalo community rallys around family evicted after fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Community leaders and housing advocates are demanding answers after a family was evicted from their rental house.

The family was kicked out of their home on Humason Avenue after a fire last month. They say the landlord harassed them, took their belongings out of the house, and locked them out.

The family’s attorney wants lawmakers to come up with tenant protections to keep this from happening to others.

“The landlord illegally kicked them out and who are they supposed to turn to, they can’t turn to the housing court, they can’t turn to the police, so we’re going to continue to stand out here and support each other. But we need the system to step and up do its job, we need the legislator to step up and do their job, we need the governor to step up and do his job, or this will continue happening over and over and that ain’t right.”

Push Buffalo is currently working to create a buffalo tenant bill of rights.

