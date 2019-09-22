Buffalo Councilmembers call for raised speed limit on Scajaquada Expressway and competition for redesign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Councilmembers are calling on New York State to make changes to area roadways.

Common Councilmembers Joel Feroleto and Joe Golombek filed a resolution asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to implement a nationwide design competition for the 33 and 198 Expressways, similar to what took place with the Skyway (Route 5).

Councilmember Feroleto said “The recent Skyway Corridor Competition resulted in many creative and unique ideas. We would like to see a similar competition for the Scajaquada Expressway.”

The Councilmembers also requested New York State to raise the speed limit on the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198).

Councilmember Feroleto added “The New York State Department of Transportation should increase the speed of the 198 to 40 miles per hour while the process of permanent design changes continues to be explored and decided upon. ”