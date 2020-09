(WIVB) – A local charter school is considering the concept of remote learning by changing the traditional classroom into a teaching studio.

Buffalo Creek Academy classrooms are complete with studio lighting, computers, WiFi, and a camera.

The goal was to make sure the students have a brightly-lit and distraction-free virtual learning experience.

This is the first year for the school, so teachers say this year may be a little unorthodox for a launch year.