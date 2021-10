BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are trying to find a man who has robbed four banks in the last month.

They say the robberies happened from Sept. 3 to Oct. 1.

The suspect is described a Black man around 5’8″ who wears glasses.

Police say he’s in his 40s or 50s.

Buffalo Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 for information leading to this man’s arrest.