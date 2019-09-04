Buffalo Diocese provides update on priest placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Catholic Diocese is providing answers Tuesday, a week after placing Father Jeffrey Nowak on administrative leave.

In a statement sent to News 4, Bishop Richard Malone says Nowak refused twice to undergo a behavioral assessment which was ordered by the bishop.

Father Nowak was accused by former Christ the King Seminarian Matthew Bojanowski of sexual harassment and breaking the seal of confession which Nowak denies. The diocese is continuing its investigation into these complaints.



Malone also says that he asked his secretary, Father Ryszard Biernat, to take a personal leave of absence to spare him possible embarrassment during the investigation over a letter father Biernat wrote. Malone says Nowak will remain on leave as the investigation continues.

Read the full statement below.