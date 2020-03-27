1  of  3
Buffalo distillery switches over to making sanitizer to help with coronavirus response

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local distillery is helping respond to the coronavirus pandemic by putting out sanitizer spray.

Yoga Pants Vodkas, located at 97 Buffalo China Road, typically puts out lots of krupnik ahead of Dyngus Day.

The pandemic has caused Dyngus Day celebrations in Buffalo to be put on hold, but Yoga Pants is putting out an alcohol antiseptic 70 percent topical solution hand sanitizer with a label that bears the krupnik label.

Yoga Pants Vodkas is donating the sanitizer to local fire and police departments.

Find more about Yoga Pants Vodkas here.

