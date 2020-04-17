Buffalo dog groomer reminds people not to neglect pets during coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO N.Y. – The owner of a dog grooming salon in Buffalo is reminding pet owners not to forget about their furry friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My goal is to prevent grooming neglect,” Amanda Alford, owner and pet stylist at Alford’s Angels, said. “A lot of dogs already in the normal busy life, grooming is one of those things that gets neglected.’

Alford says grooming your pets can be an uncomfortable experience especially if it’s not something owners are used to. She wants to help navigate dog owners through that process to keep dogs happy, clean and healthy.

“When we bring dogs into our family it’s our responsibility ultimately to take care if them,” she said. “With COVID-19 just shutting things down it is owners responsibility if possible to take care of all the grooming needs.”

Alford opened up Alford’s Angels almost a year ago on Kenmore Avenue. Most pet grooming salons are considered non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic, however Alford’s Angels is still able to operate but with limited staff. As fewer time slots are available for customers, Alford decided to start offering her clients tips virtually to make sure their dogs are taken care of.

“I really encourage owners to learn a new skill that will benefit them in the long run not just during this time but for future grooming experiences,” she said.

She will offer grooming techniques such as nail clipping, hair trimming and brushing.

“Nail trimming can be scary if you don’t know how to do it,” Alford said. “You don’t want to clip too far and hurt the dogs.”

Alford will offer seminars starting April 22. Each seminar costs $25. For more info on the seminars click here.