BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two local organizations are teaming up this Friday to give away food to families in need.

The Buffalo Dream Center and the Belle Center are giving away free bags of groceries at 10 a.m. Friday in front of the Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

The two organizations previously partnered up over the years for Boxes of Love, a program that provides food and wrapped toys to Western New York families each December.