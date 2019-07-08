Buffalo Fire crews save wounded security guard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Fire Commissioner, William Renaldo confirms that Engine 28 happened to be on training duty about a block away from where a 56-year-old security guard on duty at Burger King was shot on the corner of Broadway and Woltz Avenue, Sunday evening.

A News Four viewer captured video of the moment when people on the street flagged down the four first responders to help the man who was severely bleeding.”It was timely,” said Renaldo. “They were flagged down by a citizen. They responded. The security was struck in the upper groin, too high up for a tourniquet to be applied, so they applied some life-saving measures which included direct pressure. They were immediately followed by Engine 3 who also responded. They were located at Broadway and Monroe.”

It happened before dark, at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Buffalo Police charged two men with attempted murder in the shooting. The security guard, a resident of West Seneca, is listed in fair condition at ECMC. “It’s not a big shock, you know, it’s a bad neighborhood,” said Chris, a nearby resident. “But it kind of still is. Police, a security guard, you know you won’t expect that.”

“It’s a bad area,” said Diane, who said she had her purse ripped from her shoulder, right across the street five days earlier. “He took my purse, all my money in it and this area’s just getting so bad.”

Another nearby resident named Matthew says he often sees a good police presence, but he’d like to see more activities and programs to keep young people out of trouble. “Tell these people to chill out, man, come to their senses and stop the madness, you know. This is a nice block. This is a nice neighborhood. Let’s do something with it.”