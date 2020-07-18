Buffalo fire officials investigating possible arson on Tonawanda Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo fire officials are investigating a possible arson on Tonawanda Street.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:50 a.m. at 1133 Tonawanda Street.

Investigators say the fire started on the outside of the mixed use building, which is home to Pizza Bella and More on the first floor and has apartments on the second floor.

They’re investigating to see whether a liquid accelerant was used to start the fire.

Damage is estimated at $45,000. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo fire at 851-4515.

