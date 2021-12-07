Buffalo Firefighters battle blaze and rescue residents from Black Rock house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several people were left without a home after a fire ripped through 293 Amherst Street in Buffalo, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 10:45 a.m. Smoke and flames were coming from the multi-unit structure.

PHOTO BY: ANGELICA A. MORRISON / WIVB CHANNEL 4 BUFFALO – Buffalo Firefighters work to battle a blaze on 293 Amherst Street in Black Rock on December 7, 2021.

Buffalo Fire Division Chief Daniel Bossi said there were 9 people who lived in the house and seven of them were at home at the time. Bossi said firefighters were able to get five people out and two people managed to get out on their own.

“Once we got on location, our main energy and main focus was making sure all the residents were accounted for and we did that in a fairly short period of time,” said Bossi.

The fire is under investigation and caused about $400,000 in damage.