Buffalo girl serves as delegate at JDRF Youth Congress meeting in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WIVB)– The JDRF Youth Congress is meeting in the nation’s capital. This body is made up of Children living with type one diabetes.

Every two years delegates come from all over the country. One of them is Emily Dickey, from Buffalo, who has been living with the disease since the age of five. She’s fighting for continued funding for research because she knows its benefits.

” I’ve been able to see the improvements in the technologies and the availability of them to help and to treat people with type one diabetes,” Dickey said.

Her father Edward is by her side in the fight. He knows firsthand what it’s like as a parent to hear the doctor’s diagnosis.

“Everyone I talk to about Type one diabetes, I really explain that you have to mourn the loss of normal,” her father said.

Congress has provided millions for research but it’s expected to run out in September. At a hearing with the U.S., Senate students shared their testimony before meeting with their state lawmakers.

Emily’s message for children out there with a recent diagnosis.

She added, “You can do anything and diabetes should hold you back from doing that.”