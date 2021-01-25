Buffalo Groundhog Day is going virtual this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The eighth annual Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The celebration will be streamed live on the Buffalo Groundhog Day Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. Buffalo Bert will be making an appearance to predict either six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

The event is celebrated every year at Flying Bison Brewery (840 Seneca St.). You can pick up a Blizzard Bock six-pack from the brewery for the virtual event for $7 starting Jan. 27, while supplies last.

The six-pack purchase will also include one beer token redeemable at future Buffalo Groundhog Day events.

“Buffalo Groundhog Day is more than a party. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and we’ve donated more than $30,000 to animal shelters and sanctuaries throughout Western New York,” Buffalo Groundhog Day Society President Adam Hernandez said, “Although we are unable to throw our big fundraising bash this year, we hope you’ll consider donating to our charitable fund, which will benefit Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora.”

You can make donations at buffalogroundhogday.com/donate.