Buffalo Historical Society hosts first-ever holiday makers market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo History Museum is helping Western New Yorkers shop local on Small Business Saturday.

The museum is hosting its first ever “Holiday Makers Market” this weekend, featuring nearly three dozen local artisans. Museum officials told News 4 that because of the pandemic, they wanted to showcase the best Western New York has to offer and allow shoppers to find the perfect unique gift for their loved ones this year.

“One thing about organizing this event is I like that there’s all different makers at different parts in their career path,” said Jenna Curran, membership and events coordinator at the museum. “So we have people that this is the first time they’ve ever sold their work in a public place, we have veterans that have been in the Allentown Arts Festival and different other groups. It’s nice to see all different makers kind of mingling and at different points in their careers.”

The Maker’s Market is open from 10 a.m. November 27 until 4 p.m. November 28.