Buffalo History Museum is collecting local COVID-19 stories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo History Museum is collecting COVID-19 stories to help provide insight about the pandemic to future generations.
Here are some of the ways you can participate:
- Postcards from the Pandemic: Postcards or notecards that provide your insights, feelings, and thoughts during the pandemic. Original artwork can also be accepted at a preferred size of card stock no larger than 4×6. There are various options to send postcards, should you have none on hand that include MYPOSTCARD, TOUCHNOTE, POSTSNAP, and POSTCARDLY.
- Digital Survey: PARTICIPATE IN AN ONLINE SURVEY AVAILABLE.
- Photo Submissions: Send your photos dated and appropriately identified (location and the names of those in the photo). Photos can be mailed or submitted digitally to COVID19@BUFFALOHISTORY.ORG
- Journals: Record your perspectives on daily life during the pandemic in a journal or notebook.
All postcards, photos, journals, and paper objects chronicling COVID-19 experiences can be mailed directly to the Museum at the following address:
The Buffalo History Museum
c/o “Collecting COVID-19 Stories”
1 Museum Court
Buffalo, NY, 14216
Participants must be 18 years or older and submit original creations.
Submissions are non-returnable, and will become property of The Buffalo History Museum.
Any questions, concerns or thoughts can be directed to COVID19@BUFFALOHISTORY.ORG.