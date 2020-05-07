Buffalo History Museum is collecting local COVID-19 stories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo History Museum is collecting COVID-19 stories to help provide insight about the pandemic to future generations.

Here are some of the ways you can participate:

Postcards from the Pandemic: Postcards or notecards that provide your insights, feelings, and thoughts during the pandemic. Original artwork can also be accepted at a preferred size of card stock no larger than 4×6. There are various options to send postcards, should you have none on hand that include MYPOSTCARD , TOUCHNOTE , POSTSNAP , and POSTCARDLY .

. Photo Submissions: Send your photos dated and appropriately identified (location and the names of those in the photo). Photos can be mailed or submitted digitally to COVID19@BUFFALOHISTORY.ORG

All postcards, photos, journals, and paper objects chronicling COVID-19 experiences can be mailed directly to the Museum at the following address:



The Buffalo History Museum

c/o “Collecting COVID-19 Stories”

1 Museum Court

Buffalo, NY, 14216

Participants must be 18 years or older and submit original creations.

Submissions are non-returnable, and will become property of The Buffalo History Museum.

Any questions, concerns or thoughts can be directed to COVID19@BUFFALOHISTORY.ORG.