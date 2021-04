(WIVB) – The Buffalo History Museum is celebrating Erie County’s bicentennial with “Pay What You Wish” admission.

Groups of up to ten can register for the pay what you wish admission. Larger groups are asked to call (716) 873-9644 ext. 309 or email kreed@buffalohistory.org.

We are reopening today at 10 a.m. Visit any of our second floor exhibits with Pay What You Wish Admission! #BuffaloHistory



Register on Eventbrite here: https://t.co/TXLfhhE8o4



Exhibit pictured – Neighbors: The People of Erie County. #EC200 pic.twitter.com/D7eQlIcQ0L — The Buffalo History Museum (@BuffaloHistory) March 31, 2021

You can register online here.

The museum reopened last week following renovations.