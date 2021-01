BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo History Museum is working to keep a record of the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The museum announced on Instagram it remains committed to documenting Western New York’s story as events unfold.

People are being encouraged to share their experiences for safe-keeping in its permanent collection.

For more information about the Buffalo History Museum, click here.

View their Instagram post below: