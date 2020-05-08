Buffalo History Museum wants your help to chronicle the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The Buffalo History Museum has been collecting stories from residents across Western New York, about how much life has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is called Chronicling Covid-19 and it’s all in an effort to preserve history in the making as local residents struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, even in this time of uncertainty, this is a historic moment that everyone is experiencing,” said Cheyenne Ketter-Franklin of the Buffalo History Museum. “So, we found it just to be a natural extension of our mission and what we do as an institution to collect these historic moments and stories as they’re happening.”

The museum is collecting story submissions in a variety of different ways. They include post cards or note cards, photos and written journals and an online survey.

Share your story with the Buffalo History Museum or take the online survey visit https://buffalohistory.org/chronicling-covid-19/