Buffalo Home Show kicked off on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Ideas to freshen up your home are on display right now at the convention center.

The Buffalo Home Show got underway this morning.

Dozens of vendors promise plenty of ideas to inspire you to fix up your place this spring and summer.

Those include interior design like man caves, remodeling, and ways to enjoy the water without leaving home.

Local businesses are featured at the show, including Pool Mart.

Show hours are tomorrow from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and they’ll also be at the convention center next weekend.