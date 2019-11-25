Buffalo is denied grant to advance cars sharing main street project

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A city project that would allow cars on main street in Buffalo just hit a slight bump in the road. Despite that, city leaders say they are remaining hopeful the project can still move forward.

The project to allow cars on main street kicked off in 2018, starting first near the Keybank Center. City leaders say the project will bring more people to the area by allowing them to drive, park and access businesses along main street.

Both congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown say they are confident they will get the funding they need.

“I’m hopeful that we can get through all of this,” Higgins said. “We can get an infrastructure bill and get car sharing main street not only funded but completed as well.”

“So this won’t stop the project from moving forward,” Mayor Brown said. “Lower main street is under construction right now.”

Buffalo did not receive a $25 million grant to allow cars to share main street with public transportation. Higgins says they will continue applying to other grants.

The city has received more than $30 million from the build grant program in the past for this project. According to city leaders, they need more than $95 million to finish it.