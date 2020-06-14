Buffalo JDRF One Walk goes virtual

(WIVB) – News 4’s Jacquie Walker cut the ribbon to kick off the annual JDRF One Walk.

Jacquie reminded everyone that although the event is virtual this year, walkers are together in spirit.

This is the 30th year for the event, which raises money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

In past years, thousands of people would have gathered in Delaware Park for the big walk, but due to COVID-19, the walk is virtual this year, with many people organizing their own car parades and family walks.

Executive director Karen Swierski says while many new drug therapies and technologies are being developed through research, the goal is still to cure Type 1 diabetes and to turn “Type 1” into “Type None”.

News 4 is a longtime sponsor of the JDRF One Walk.