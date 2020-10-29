Buffalo Junior Sabres shutting down team activities for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests in players, parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Junior Sabres are shutting down all team activities for the next two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests among several players and parents, the organization said Thursday.

“We are making this decision out of an abundance of caution and encourage all of our players and families to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines along with instructions from the Erie County Department of Health,” the statement added.

The Junior Sabres operate independently of the Buffalo Sabres and PSE.