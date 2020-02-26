Buffalo leaders to explore transportation changes during weeklong conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ridesharing, e-scooters and self-driving cars: while some technology seems like it’s in the distant future, Buffalo officials are preparing for its impact now.

Monday kicked off the start of a weeklong conference that explores “the future of mobility” in the City of Buffalo.

This is all part of a campaign with the Congress for New Urbanism – a group that looks into how infrastructure adapts to transportation and technology changes.

Many city leaders will be working over the next five days to create designs that incorporate these changes as a way to start preparing now.

Another major focus of this conference is to have a diverse background of leaders to come up with these proposals so it can better fit the Buffalo community.

Mayor Brown said the city has already begun to set aside funding for the ideas that will come out of this week’s conference, including a $20 million mobility fund.