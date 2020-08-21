Buffalo makes list of top 25 cities for newly remote workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Have you been working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic started?

According to a list by Finance Buzz, Buffalo ranks #21 on the list of the top 25 cities for newly remote workers.

Here’s the criteria Finance Buzz looked at for the list:

Cost of living (40%)

Wi-Fi speed (20%)

Delivery options (10%)

Parks per capita (10%)

Proximity to a major airport (10%)

Affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market (10%)

Buffalo has one of the lowest costs of living on our list, and there are also plenty of affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market and a plethora of delivery options. In recent years, the craft beer scene has grown and waterfront neighborhoods have been redeveloped. The city has seven Frank Lloyd Wright buildings for you to tour and plenty of Buffalo-style pizza places for you to try. The best part? The city is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Niagara Falls. -Finance Buzz

Kansas City, Missouri tops the list at #1.