Buffalo man accused of killing wife in Allegany County in April 2020 indicted for murder, manslaughter

ALLEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man accused of killing his wife in Allegany County in April 2020 has been indicted for murder and manslaughter, according to an Allegany County Court clerk.

Philip Farren is now in custody of the Commissioner of the Office of Mental Hygiene.

There’s no set date for him to return to court.

The court has up to one year to determine if he’s fit to carry on with the case against him.

Farren is accused of shooting and killing Amber Farren. New York State Police say he was in the process of dismembering her body when they arrived.